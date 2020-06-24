EDITORIAL

The time has come - and can't come soon enough - for a peaceful and practical resolution to the difficult issue of Ihumātao.

A way forward needs to be found for the disputed Māngere land, without setting a precedent regarding private land ownership and settlements of grievances.

The possibility was raised this week of a $30 million Government purchase, using the Housing Act rather than Treaty of Waitangi.

Since buying the site, it has been nothing but a thorn in the side of Fletcher Building which can't develop, has holding overheads, lost opportunity costs, and would now be unable to find a viable buyer.

Save Our Unique Landscape protesters, led by Pania Newton, attend the corporate's AGM each year and raise questions while members form protest lines outside at Eden Park.

At last year's AGM, shareholders heard a resolution was in sight before the end of the year. That gave some hope. Something seemed about to happen.

We're now six months on. Nothing is has been announced.

Advertisement

Not long before Waitangi Day, a resolution was once again being tipped but again the official response has been taihoa, wait, not yet.

Last July, PM Jacinda Ardern announced that no building should take place there and resolution would be sought.

September 19 has been set as the election date and she would be wise to follow her July announcement soon by taking leadership. Her coalition partners clearly want not a bar of it: NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones has called protesters freedom campers and Newton a young putiputi, or flower.

Speculation arose again this week of a $30m Crown purchase and a rōpū whakahaere being established via a trust or board, with Government, Auckland Council and mana whenua representatives.

This would collaboratively decide on the confiscated land's fate, which is obviously not being developed as residential given Heritage New Zealand has upgraded the area to a category 1 listing.

Some precedent already exists for such an entity with Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau established six years ago when 14 tūpuna maunga were returned to 13 mana whenua iwi and hapū, marking an important milestone.

Deputy PM Winston Peters seemed hopeful of a resolution nine months ago in September when he thanked Kingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII "for his work on this".

"The intention of the Prime Minister in seeking for the work on the land to stop was for the Kingitanga to play a facilitative role".

Advertisement

Peters also welcomed mana whenua for working constructively together towards a solution. But he also acknowledged the powder keg of heritage claims, precedent issues and the commercial interests.

The stalemate must now be resolved and if indeed $30m is paid, that is a salve for Fletcher which paid around $20m. CEO Ross Taylor could claim some success with a $10m margin for the drawn-out stalemate.

Ardern and Peters could also emerge more credible for the hope they proffered last year.

None of this "gives in" to any party but at least it allows a pragmatic way forward.