The latest in the battle between businessmen Michael Kidd and Alexander van Heeren has seen the parties return to court over the sale of the exclusive Huka Lodge.

In January, the receiver of shares in van Heeren's Worldwide Leisure agreed a sale of the luxury resort with US private equity firm KSL Capital Partners.

The price was not disclosed, but van Heeren had claimed the sale of the lodge would cover the US$25 million ($38.5m) he was ordered to pay Kidd in 2015, as part of ongoing litigation between the pair.

Today a hearing began before Justice Pheroze Jagose at the High Court at Auckland, but details remain suppressed for the time being.

Secret for now

Justice Jagose indicated that confidentiality orders would apply but media could report anything sourced outside the hearing.

The public court daily list indicates the dispute relates to an "application for directions in relation to powers and obligation of receivers in respect of receivership sale of Huka Lodge."

Receiver Kare Johnston was appointed over the shares in the company in August last year and had brokered the deal between KSL Capital Partners, which intended to run the luxury lodge under portfolio company Baillie Lodges.

Staff and management were to be retained.

The Overseas Investment Office could not say whether the lodge's application for clearance had been approved and referred BusinessDesk to the KSL's legal counsel Paul Farry, who did not respond.

Lengthy dispute

Kidd and van Heeren have been battling in court over assets for decades.

They had business interests in New Zealand from 1975 but terminated their partnership in 1989.

While they had made an agreement to separate their interests at the time, Kidd later brought legal action in New Zealand in respect of assets and profits from the New Zealand-based companies.

According to Worldwide Leisure's most recently filed annual statements, the lodge generated $16.12m in revenue and profits of $4.16m in the year ended March 31, 2019.

Huka Lodge's origins reach back to Irishman Alan Pye's simple fishing camp in 1920. Van Heeren purchased it in 1985 and developed it into the Huka Retreats. The lodge now extends over 17 acres.

The lodge, like many luxury retreats at present, is closed but will reopen in early July, according to its website.