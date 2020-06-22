Valuation declines from Covid-19 pushed Stride Property Group's net profit after tax down 67 per cent from last year's $76.2 million to $25.3m yet net rental income rose $1.8m.

The business with properties valued at $996.1m has just released its result for the year to March 31, 2020.

The revaluation of the portfolio has been impacted by material valuation uncertainty due to Covid-19", it cites. The pandemic has also created uncertainty for the 2021 outlook.

Pre-tax profit fell from last year's $52.7m to just $28.7m at the business which on April 30 sold three large-format retail properties to Investore Property for $140.7m. On April 1 last year it also sold an office building on Albany's Corinthian Dr for $50.5m.

Stride's portfolio includes Westgate's NorthWest shopping centre and Wellington's Meridian building.

It bought The Concourse in Auckland for $35m in the year and developed the new Waste Management Headquarters on East Tamaki Rd in Auckland, a property valued at $98m.

Stride's shares were yesterday trading around $1.63.

