Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's how ethics can go hand in hand with a profitable business.

When push comes to shove, ethical business practices are often seen as a nice to have.

It may be nice to do your bit for the world, but at the end of the day, the business has to survive.

But who says ethical practices actually get in the way of doing the best business?

One New Zealand company says it doesn't, and that even in the current tough times, their values are what's actually helping them adapt.

One The Pivot Pod I talked to Chloe and Florence van Dyke from Chia Sisters.

We discussed how their business changed over lockdown, how the living wage and solar panels actually helped their business, and what they're hoping to try next.

