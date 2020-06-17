A review into New Zealand's health and disability systems took a shot at companies marketing tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy foods but those in the sector argue they are already doing their part and call for more government action.

"Alcohol, tobacco, and unhealthy foods contribute to more than a third of poor health and premature death and disability, but continue to be marketed and made widely available by those with commercial interests, to the detriment of New Zealanders' health," the final report from the health and disability system review charged.

It called for more concerted action against "strategies and approaches used by the private sector to promote products and choices that are detrimental to health."

Katherine Rich, chief executive of the NZ Food & Grocery Council was quick to respond.

"Health of New Zealanders is top of mind for all food and beverage producers, who adhere to strict marketing and advertising guidelines, including around schools and in children's television viewing times," she said.

Not only that, but grocery council member companies have reformulated thousands of foods and beverages during the past decade to reduce salt, sugar or fat content, she said.

Rich didn't deny smoking, alcohol abuse and a poor diet lacking important nutrients are all associated with poor health outcomes but said "more needs to be done to encourage better nutrition and healthier lifestyles, which includes more exercise."

"The report is light on pragmatic solutions to encourage people to consume fewer calories and expend more energy," she said.

Louise Evans McDonald, corporate affairs manager for cigarette manufacturer Imperial Brands Australasia, also didn't agree with the review's charge.

"Vaping is a perfect example of a commercial response to smokers' demand for a choice that is better for their health," she said.

"We're helping smokers make this healthier choice and we acquired, developed and grew distribution of the blu range of vaping devices expressly for this purpose," said Evans McDonald.

She also said the government needed to do more.

"The next steps to improve smokers' health is for good regulation to support their switch to vaping," she said.

"We agree with the strong majority of public health experts that regulators must embrace harm reduction for the public health gains to be won. Vape products should be as appealing and as accessible as cigarettes are to adult smokers."

In February, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa announced vaping regulation that balances helping cigarette smokers quit while not encouraging new users.

Among other things, it would ban the sale of vaping products to under-18-year-olds and limit general retailers, including dairies and service stations, to selling only three flavours.

A bill to introduce the changes is currently at the second reading stage.

