The Government has announced a $60 million injection to councils and KiwiRail to create 800 new jobs nationwide for New Zealanders impacted by Covid-19.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said as part of the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) reset $60m would be allocated for road and rail projects across the country that will focus on worker redeployment.

"This is made up of $27.2m for local roading projects, $26m for rail projects and nearly $6.8m for the Ministry of Social Development to support workers into training to take up these jobs."

He said this meant at least 800 New Zealanders in need of employment due to the economic effects of Covid-19 could now be employed into work in their own communities.

"Our aim is to put in place measures to soften the impact on workers and businesses in some of the most affected areas, and in sectors where jobs have been lost and most in need of support."

Jones said the local councils and KiwiRail projects were providing vital support to regional economies that will provide immediate jobs and have high visibility to boost public confidence in the economic recovery.

"This latest investment is in addition to the $100 million earmarked for worker redeployment, of which $28m has already been allocated to Tairawhiti, $6.2m nationally for forestry workers and $36.7m to other regions hard hit by the effects of Covid-19."

The funding for roading projects means work could start almost immediately on improving roads, cycleways, tree maintenance and water projects in seven regions.

These are in the Bay of Plenty, the West Coast, Manawatu-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Taranaki, top of the South Island and Waikato.

The rail investment means work could start early next month on culvert clearing and drainage improvements on regional railway lines.

KiwiRail will be working with the Ministry of Social Development to take on and train new regional rail workers.

Roading projects:

• Bay of Plenty – $12.55m for footpaths, the Motu cycleway extension, a horse trail, tree and pest removal, track and park maintenance, water projects and roading (291 jobs)

• Manawatu-Whanganui – $5.52m for roading, cycle trails, tree removal and firewood supply (159 jobs)

• West Coast – $1.9m for planting projects in the Buller district and work on the Greymouth Reservoir Replacement Project (30 jobs)

• Wairarapa – $1m for tree removal and maintenance on high-risk roads (10 jobs)

• Taranaki – $1.12m for road safety (12 jobs)

• Top of the South – $2.73m for roading, cycle ways, drainage clearance, tree clearance and planting (65 jobs)

• Waikato – $2.39m for cycleways and tree removal (72 jobs)

Rail projects:

• Projects include drain and culvert condition surveys, culvert cleaning and maintenance, vegetation control and drainage renewals and improvements.

• The work will take place around rail lines from the Waikato to Wairarapa, and in Canterbury, West Coast and Otago-Southland.

• The investment will create work for 200 people, including new rail trainees, local regional contractors, and redeployed KiwiRail staff.