COMMENT:

Q: Post lockdown, our family of four is a job-free household. We have two children at university and one still living at home.

My husband and I were both made redundant as a result of Covid-19. Still, we're among the relatively lucky ones, leaving with a payout that gives us a nine-month buffer, and have nearly paid off our mortgage.

The future is uncertain but I've picked up some contract work and anticipate returning to the workforce fulltime within the year, while my husband will likely remain self-employed, so we'll be on a considerably reduced income for a while.

Should we continue to pay into our KiwiSaver funds — either via a regular instalment or a lump sum from our redundancy savings? I'm 56 and in a growth fund. My husband is 61. He switched some months ago to a balanced fund. Apart from our home, KiwiSaver is our sole retirement nest egg.

I understand the value of compounding growth versus negligible interest on savings in the bank.

On the other hand, KiwiSaver funds are taking a hit from the financial downturn at the moment, and we will need to live off our savings while we're not earning significantly. So, perhaps a delay is wiser until I'm back on a salary, for example, and qualify for matching contributions from my employer?

A: How about a two-week delay?

That's bad luck, both of you losing your jobs so early in the downturn. But, as you say, your redundancy pay and low debt are big pluses.

Given

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bouncing back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Special needs

Fixing the mortgage

DIY KiwiSaver