Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's upskilling staff for the necessary business changes.

Any business is only as good as the people within it.

So, as many businesses look to adapt to the current situation, the people who work there will also need to shift, learning new skills and taking on new responsibilities.

Listen to the podcast episode here:



It all sounds good and ambitious, but can be quite difficult. It's stressful for staff and employers if it's not done well.

So how can you make sure you're doing it in a way that helps everyone get through the growing pains?

On the latest episode of The Pivot Pod I talked to CompeteNZ CEO Fiona Kingsford.

We discussed what types of skills are important at the moment, how to support staff when taking on new skills, and how businesses can start upskilling staff without wasting too much time or money.

