Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's the tactics to get your invoice to the front of the queue.

It's one thing finding work in the current environment, but then the next hurdle is getting paid.

It's a constant pain point for small business that they can be seen as a lower priority. Often they're sent to the back of the queue when it comes time to paying invoices.

Listen to the podcast episode here



As money gets tight it's more important than ever to get paid on time. So what can you do about it?

I talked to Xero New Zealand and Pacific Islands managing director Craig Hudson for The Pivot Pod.

We discussed how fast is reasonable to expect to get paid, how you can have a constructive conversation with late payers, and how to decide when it's time to cut the working relationship.

