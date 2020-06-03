The New York Times analysed the president's Twitter feed for a week. A third of his posts contained falsehoods or murky accusations, underscoring the challenge to Twitter's chief, Jack Dorsey, of policing him.

Twitter and

Unsubstantiated charges of fraud in mail-in voting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Inaccurate claims about Twitter

Baseless claims about ongoing protests

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other falsehoods

Half truths and murky accusations