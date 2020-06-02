Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's how one company changed it's business so successfully, they're taking on more staff.

Among the businesses knocked for six by Covid-19 is anything involving live events, or touring.

Crowds? Travelling? Those are literally the worst things during a viral pandemic.

With no idea what the timeline could be for normal returning around the world, these businesses are getting creative, with some already knee-deep in new ventures.

Fiasco is one of them. Once producing the equipment for music tours, co-owner Joe Bradford watched in horror as major events, and the deals that went with them, shut down earlier this year.

His response was to pull the team together and brainstorm what they could make using their most reliable production lines in case of ongoing border disruptions.

At one point they even considered making coffins, before moving to work from home desks, and perspex shields for stores.

But deciding what to change to was only the beginning of their challenges - then they had to make the new products successful.

