

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants Hawke's Bay residents to buy each other a round this weekend, and then knuckle down together to drag the economy back up.

In Hawke's Bay to announce a $175 million package to support the Covid-19 arts and music sector recovery today, Ardern said the government has been moving to build up the public's confidence.

"We haven't rushed, we have been cautious but now we have the evidence to prove that it is safe to go out. Restaurantsare open, bars are open. We united against Covid, now we need to unite for New Zealand."

At midday today the number of people allowed to gather went from 10 to 100.

It's a time for celebration of sorts, but also a signal that there's about to be a shift, from the all-encompassing focus on recovery, to a hardcore campaign for votes.

With the election is just months away and all eyes on the recovery of the economy, Ardern said the public can expect the same focus and determination the government applied to the health crisis.

Jacinda Ardern said now Hawke's Bay had the evidence to prove that it is safe to go out, it should. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Before we went into lockdown we rolled out a package particularly for small business.

"Before I came to the MTG today I went into a small cafe and asked them how they were doing.

"They said the wage subsidy was key to opening back up, they were still about 20 oer cent down but were seeing more and more of their regular customers returning. We backed wage subsidy up with a second round plus a tax package, which will add a bit more relief, and a loan scheme.

"But that's about the recovery, then there's the rebuild. We have always been government that has recognised we have issues with our economy that we need to resolve and now we are speeding that up."

Hawke's Bay has been tipped to recover faster than many other regions in New Zealand thanks to its strong primary and agricultural sectors.

Ardern said that she thinks the resilience in these sectors would stand the region in good stead.

"There are more things we can do to grow the value of the sector. We should trade on our brands. Make sure that people buying our products overseas know they [are] high quality brands and from a country that values its people."

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville said Ardern was right and the brand "Great Things Grow Here" would be key in the coming months.

"This is a huge opportunity to be exporting NZ first regional brand. We can use innovation and technology so buyers can trace the origins of their products - perfect chance to tell our Hawke's Bay story."

Ardern said she enjoyed visiting Hawke's Bay, and it's understood she's staying for at least some of the holiday weekend.

Asked what three things she would chose to do as a tourist she decided on a visit to the "beautiful" Hastings Opera House, somewhere nearby for coffee and a vineyard.

"I have walked some of the bike tracks here. I love getting out a seeing a bit of nature and enjoying the hospitality.

"And the Farmers' Market is amazing. I always buy the figs and olive oil. Last time I was here I went to Hohepa and bought some of their delicious cumin cheese."

Ardern got engaged to Clarke Gayford while in Mahia in Northern Hawke's Bay.

When asked if she was planning on getting married here too she cryptically noted they were making plans for the nuptials "but then Covid came along and like everyone else that had to be put on hold".