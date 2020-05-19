The Government's just-released NZ Covid Tracer app lets punters register with their name, email and cell number, then register at venues by swiping a QR code with their phone - the better to retrace their steps, and share that information with the Ministry of Health, if they get infected.
Entering other details - including age, gender, ethnicity and current address - are optional. The Government, rather than the operators of the venues you check-in to, holds your profile, and the record of places you've been.
There's none of the Bluetooth tracking of other people you've interacted with, a la Singapore and Australia's apps, but indications are that feature could be added from next month.
Many businesses will be thinking at this point: "How do I create a QR code?"
It hasn't been publicised yet, but MBIE has launched a website called Business Connect, which lets you do just that.
After you've registered, you can print off a poster with a unique QR code to hang outside the door of your office or bar, which NZ Covid Tracer users can use to check-in.
This could be all a lot of small businesses need to get up and running with a digital check-in system for those who don't want to use paper and pen, eliminating the need for third-party apps (we'll hear more from app makers after the government's official app launch).
Auckland man Jason Danner - a small business cloud computing consultant - gave Business Connect a whirl last night after hearing rumours of its launch, which an MBIE spokesman confirmed this morning.
The good news: Danner successfully created a QR code.
The bad: It took 12 steps. That's a lot of screens to wade through (see his complete walk-through here).
Another complication: you have to log on using a Government RealMe ID. Many of use will have already set one up when renewing a passport or the like. But if you haven't created a RealMe account, you have to visit to a Post Shop for a real-life identity check.
You also need to verify your business by entering its NZBN (NZ Business Number).
Danner's take: if you're tech-savvy and already have a RealMe account, the process is "totally doable"; you should be up and running in about 10 to 15 minutes. If not, pack a lunch.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have a briefing on the app and, presumably, Business Connect, today.
