Auckland Council has a perfect storm on its hands with thousands of newly-liberated boaties due to hit the water this weekend - just as freshwater use is locked down.

Tough water use restrictions are in force across the city from Saturday in response to an historic drought.

Boat owners with outboard engines need to wash motors down with fresh water on return from the sea or risk damage, rust and voiding warranties.

This weekend is expected to be "crazy" with the new boating freedom. Photo / File

READ MORE:

• Mandatory water restrictions to be introduced in Auckland

• Focus: Auckland water restrictions threatens jobs

When the Herald approached Watercare with the looming conundrum, the council's water management arm said there were no exemptions for boaties to deal with this problem.

But in a statement today, Watercare said it was "investigating the possibility of providing non-potable water at marinas".

This was echoed by the office of Mayor Phil Goff after the Herald's approach for comment.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Michael Craig

The first stage of restrictions bans the use of outdoor hoses and water blasters.

Advertisement

This means people wanting to wash down their boats, which after nearly two months of Covid-19 pandemic movement restrictions may be looking a little neglected, will be out of luck.

Marina Operators Association chairman Chris Galbraith thinks that's reasonable given the severity of the water shortage situation and notes how badly the Far North has had it.

"It's a consistent response to drought. Everyone has to endure it," he said, while noting that his organisation, which has 50 marina members, was more representative of boats with in-board engines, which unlike trailer boats, don't need fresh water for flushing motors.

Water, water everywhere - but maybe none to wash down engines this weekend. Photo / File

In-board engine boats tended to have their own water supplies and some had their own salination systems which took the salt out of water, he said.

Westhaven Marina manager Karenza Harris said the marina had put signs up on-site and advised on its website that no hoses could be used or water blasting done.

But she agreed many people had not put the two situations - the release from lockdown and the water use ban - together yet.

Westhaven is the biggest yacht marina in the Southern Hemisphere, with close to 2000 berths and swing moorings. It currently hosts 500 yachts, launches and catamarans.

The average size of the boats it hosted was 14m and most would have full water tanks on board, Harris believed. Many of the bigger customers had desalination systems.

Advertisement

Harris did not expect demand from customers for the marina to buy in tanks of water for washing boats.

She expected the weekend to be "crazy" with the new boating freedom and had advised the Auckland yachting fraternity to remember the water restrictions being imposed on Saturday.