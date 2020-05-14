Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's Mark O'Brien on how Aluro Healthcare moved fast to change everything.

It's one thing to talk about the need to adapt, and another thing entirely to actually do it.

To take your existing skills and repurpose them for a new industry is a brilliant idea, but not an easy one.

However, that's exactly what the team at Aluro Healthcare did. Traditionally a company that supplied equipment to dentists, they started sourcing and supplying personal protective equipment, or PPE, for dentists.

They've also stayed central in their customers' lives by becoming the place to find reliable information about what dentists can do at the various levels of lockdown.

On the latest Pivot Pod managing director Mark O'Brien talked about how they made the change, the difficulties along the way, and advice to other businesses attempting a big change.

