

Shopping appointments, reduced in-store numbers and customer contact tracing are all new measures Hawke's Bay retail stores will be implementing in alert level 2.

But trying on clothes will be permitted.

At the Prime Minister's coronavirus update on Monday, Jacinda Ardern announced that retail stores, malls and other public spaces can reopen from Thursday.

Dale Cooley, owner of Havelock North ladies clothing boutique Papillon, said the previous seven weeks have taken their toll on retailers and small businesses around the region.

"Whilst we have an online store, for 99 per cent of our customers it's about coming into the store, seeing and touching the clothes and being able to try them on," she said.

"We stock mostly New Zealand labels, and of those the majority of them are also made in New Zealand, so these guys are all struggling as well. Customers supporting locally designed and made clothing is now more important than ever."

Dale Cooley, owner of Papillon, said the closure of the middle of the boutique's three changing rooms is one of many new hygiene measures to be introduced. Photo / Warren Buckland

Papillon, which opened in 2003, will be implementing strict hygiene rules, including closing a fitting room and bringing in a sign-in register.

"We will be operating strict physical distancing in store with very strict limits on numbers of people in store at one time," she said.

"All customers will be required to sanitise their hands and sign in on entry to declare they are not sick."

Cooley added: "We have three fitting rooms and have locked the middle one to ensure physical distancing for customers while they are trying clothes on."

Alexanders Menswear managing director Darren Olsen will consider customer time slots when reopening in alert level 2. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings' Alexanders Menswear is also introducing additional measures to keep its staff and customers safe.

While the men's fashion clothing and footwear store has been "drastically" affected by Covid-19, the store will still allow customers to try on clothes.

"I believe trying clothes on is a very low risk activity, so have no plans to prevent this," managing director Darren Olsen said.

"However I am considering having appointment times for customers, so they have the store to themselves for a set period - this will be appreciated by the elderly or health-compromised individuals."

Olsen is hoping further support will be forthcoming in this week's budget, after relying on government help throughout lockdown.

"We are depending very much on the wage subsidy, rent reduction and deferral of trade creditors to get us through," he said.

"I have not laid off or reduced staff hours at this stage, however this will need to be continuously reviewed in line with sales turnover."

Olsen added: "Under alert level 3 we had some trade, but still very limited as I feel most of our loyal customers are waiting for the doors to be open so they can view and try on their clothing."

Womenswear store Caroline Eve has seen online sales increase six-fold during lockdown.

Assistant buyer Jemma Mundy-Hermann said their stores in Napier, Taradale and Hastings will all be reopening first thing on Thursday.

The company's health and safety plan includes a sign-in and out register and a wellness check-in app for staff.

"Covid-19 has put a significant strain on the business due to our stores closing," she said.

"We have an online store which has increased six-fold; however this does not compare to our 40 physical stores."

Mundy-Hermann added: "We are extremely committed to protecting our staff from this virus, including ensuring they are fit and healthy in both physical and mental wellbeing and their bubbles are safe to."

Caroline Eve will also be allowing customers to try clothing on.

Clothing, gifts and jewellery store Sage & Thyme will also be implementing similar guidelines.

A store spokeswoman said contact tracing, social distancing rules and hygiene practices will be adhered to when the store opens on Tuesday May 19.