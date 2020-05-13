Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to feel more in control of your money in the midst of uncertainty. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It's tempting to think that money is all about facts and figures, but often it's a mental game instead.

You can know all the rules and best practice, but if you don't actually do it, all of that knowledge is no good.

So as things get uncertain out there it can be tempting to stick our heads in the sand, to pretend scary things aren't happening, and not make any of the small adjustments we need to make.

But actually there are easy steps you can take right now, in order to become stronger financially and more prepared for whatever is next.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to money mentalist Lynda Moore.

We discussed how money uncertainty can impact mental health, first steps to feel more in control, and how to build an emergency fund in an emergency.

For the episode, listen on the podcast player above.

