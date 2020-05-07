Scissors sharpened and masks at the ready - Hawke's Bay's hairdressing and beauty industries are preparing to be inundated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday what level 2 will look like when the country moves into it.

Hairdressers and beauticians are allowed to operate, but will be required to wear personal protective equipment because of how close contact the work is.

Pritika Devi, director of Mantra Beauty and Body Spa in Havelock North, said she was pleased the drop down to level 2 will allow them to open but how that will happen is still to be worked out.

READ MORE:

• Business as usual: What remains open in Hawke's Bay during lockdown

• Premium - Hawke's Bay's luckiest Lotto stores revealed

• Shop Hawke's Bay

• Bay services available to cover all issues during month-long lockdown

"We understand we will be able to provide most of our treatments and services, albeit in a different style under the new industry health and safety protocols," she said.

"We have used this lockdown period to redefine how our business moves forward from here, and to completely refit the premises to reflect a 'new normal' in safe business practice."

She said it was a struggle during the lockdown but that many others in her industry may be worse off.

Advertisement

"Because I am a boutique business, I am able to absorb and adjust to these new changes, but I fear others in the industry may struggle or be forced to close."

Director of Pure Hair in Napier Kelly McKenzie said that some people will still have concerns around personal safety for the near future. Photo / Paul Taylor

Director of Pure Hair in Napier, Kelly McKenzie, said it was great to have the certainty of being able to return, but it would be a frantic few days working things out.

"The expectation is that demand will be high for hair and beauty services once they are allowed. Our current booking and conversations with other salon owners around the country all indicate this," she said.

McKenzie said some people will still have concerns around personal safety for the near future.

"All I can say to that is – the safety of the clients and general public and or staff will be our highest priority," she said.

An announcement is set to be made on Monday on whether New Zealand will move to level 2 or not and if so, it could happen as soon as next Wednesday.