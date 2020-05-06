Two cuts on the same stretch of fibre optic cable are causing major problems for Vodafone customers across larger stretches of the Central North Island.

Both landline and mobile customers have been hit.

A fibre was cut by roadworks contractors near Matamata at around 9am, Vodafone said.

Efforts to fix the problem are being hampered by damage to the same cable in Napier, some 200km away.

"These two separate fibre cuts combined have reduced the ability to reroute traffic in the area and have caused a major outage of mobile and fixed connectivity in the Central and Eastern North Island," a Vodafone spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman said it was not immediately clear what caused the Napier cut, which happened earlier this morning.

"Our tech teams are working urgently to fix this. Apologies for any inconvenience – please bear with us as we work to urgently get customers back online."

The cuts are affecting areas including Napier, Hastings, Whakatane, Gisborne, Tauranga and Wairarapa.

Today's incident is Vodafone's second recent problem with roading contractors.

On April 7, the company said recent roadworks in Kaikoura had damaged, "An essential fibre cable that connects a large number of South Island households to the internet."

The cable was able to be repaired without any loss of service, however.