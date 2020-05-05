By Robin Martin of RNZ

It's been a week since the country moved into alert level 3, but retailers and small outlets say the restricted move back into economic activity is doing very little to help their prospects of recovery.

Retail sales took a nosedive in March - plummeting about 80 per cent on the same period last year.

Retail New Zealand says online trading is not delivering the sales that will allow businesses to bounce back from what it calls "the economic carnage of the past few weeks".

Brownson Jewellers is a family-run business that has operated in New Plymouth since 1929.

Speaking through the door of his Devon St store, owner Wayne Brownson explained the system he's installed to offer contactless watch and jewellery repairs since the country entered alert level 3.

"People can come into town and they can drop off the repair and we have a wee slide we can put it in and we receive it and sterilise it and things like that.

"And then when it's ready we send them a text and we put it on a little open door and they can come and pick it up."

Brownson said reopening was about more than turnover.

"It's certainly been very slow but I think people are nervous to come out. But you've got to give the public the opportunity to come out and they may be a little cautious hence the set-up we have.

"I think it's about keeping the relationship going and trying to be there and help people out when they need to be helped out with watch batteries, ring sizings and glasses repairs."

But Brownson reckoned revenue was down 90 per cent.