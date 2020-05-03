Cash earnings at Westpac New Zealand have taken a big hit after the bank increased its impairment charge to $211 million as it prepares to weather the storm from Covid-19 coronavirus.

The New Zealand division of the ASX-listed bank reported cash earnings excluding notable items of $295m for the six months to March 31, down 47 per cent on the prior corresponding half in 2019.

That came as the bank lifted its impairment charge from $14m to $211m.

Last week Westpac Group - the Australian parent - announced a A$2.2 billion impairment charge of which A$1.6b was related to Covid-19 impacts for the six months to March 31.

At the time Westpac Group chief executive Peter King said the world was going through a once-in-a-lifetime health and economic crisis and the bank was committed to assisting as many customers as possible to bridge the shutdown period.

But exactly what kind of impact the New Zealand business is expecting hasn't been revealed until today.

Westpac New Zealand's net operating income fell 7 per cent to $1.16 billion as it's non-interest income was down.

While operating expenses at the bank rose 13 per cent to $541m up from $480m.

Its core earnings were down 19 per cent to $621m.

Customer deposits rose 8 per cent to $69b while total net loans were also up 6 per cent to 87b

Despite the increase in lending the bank has seen its margins squeezed dropping 17 basis points to 2.06 per cent.

Australian parent Westpac Group declared a net profit of A$1.19b for the half, down 62 per cent on the prior corresponding period while its cash earnings fell 70 per cent to $993m.

The bank also deferred its decision on paying out a dividend, a move emulating rival ANZ bank which made that call last week.

King said the result was the "most difficult" Westpac had seen in many years.

"It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to Covid-19, as well as notable items including the Austrac provision."

However he said Westpac's balance sheet remained strong.

"We are well capitalised and our liquidity and funding metrics are comfortably above regulatory requirements."