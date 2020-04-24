COMMENT:

Q: I'm guilty of a panic decision — woe is me! I'm 67 and my wife is 58 and I will probably stop working in 12 months. We are mortgage-free, debt-free and both of us are still employed and in good shape. My wife intends to continue working until at least 65, job market permitting. She is not bothered with the state of her KiwiSaver moderate fund and is content to continue as is.

With my retirement pending, in the middle of last year I sought the advice of a Westpac financial adviser, which resulted in the moderate fund being selected. I recently watched my balance plummet. I desperately sought advice from Westpac, which told me that a financial adviser would not be available for the next week or so and suggested I do a risk-profile exercise, which pointed me to the conservative or cash fund.

I transferred everything to the cash fund but still felt very uneasy. So I cashed up and reinvested $140,000 in term deposits with a 2.8 per cent per annum return, locked in for six months.

In six months, if the market stabilises, I'll go back to KiwiSaver and invest what I plan to spend within three years into the conservative fund and put the remainder into the moderate fund. I have a bad feeling I should have done this instead of cashing in. Your thoughts, please.

Also, your April 11 column mentioned the NZX50 index has regained more than 40 per cent of what it lost from late February to late March. If only to punish myself, is there a NZX50 index site that graphs the state of the sharemarket, which we can look at to see what's happening?

A: According to the Oxford dictionary, a 1659 collection of English proverbs included "No weeping for shed milk". These days we cry rather than weep, and the milk is spilt, rather than shed. But

