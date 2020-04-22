Government auditing of Covid-19 wage subsidy claims has resulted in 39 applicants being asked to refund money but 897 have voluntarily offered to pay back all or some of the taxpayer cash.

So far $10.2 billion has been paid out under the Government emergency response.

The Ministry of Social Development said as at April 17, 22 of the 39 applicants asked to refund all or part of the subsidy, 22 had so far returned $149,000.

Of the 897 voluntary reimbursement offers, 460 had so far returned $3.95m.

Questionable claims for substantial subsidies from within some business sectors has sparked concern the scheme is open to abuse.

Companies and organisations are eligible to claim subsidies to help pay staff if they experience, or expect to experience, a 30 per cent decline in revenue for one month.

MSD group general manager employment Jayne Russell said applicants do not specify whether they are relying on actual or projected revenue loss at the point they apply so that information is not available.

As at April 20 the of total wage subsidies paid out was $10.213b. Total applications at that time was 519,788.

Of those 410,984 had been approved. Declined applications were 30,819, said MSD.

Russell said the Government had made it clear the wage subsidy scheme was set up on a high-trust model in order to deliver funds to support workers, families and businesses.