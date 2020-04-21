Some say that corporate boards have value only when companies are in crisis. If that's true, the pandemic presents a moment for corporate boards to step up like no other.

Management teams and their boards

How can you ensure the health and safety of your workforce?

What is your CEO succession plan?

What is the company's ability to cover near-term expenses?

What trade-offs do you have to make regarding payroll?

Do you need to adjust your supply chains?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Are you prepared to work remotely for an extended period?

How do you maintain your company culture?

Related articles:

How are you interacting with the financial markets?

How strong is your underlying business model?

Are you being socially responsible?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.