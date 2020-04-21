Dairy price gains made earlier this month were wiped out at this morning's auction, the Global Dairy Trade price index falling by 4.2 per cent and taking the market back to where it was 16 months ago.

All products on offer weakened, except cheddar and lactose, which rose by 1.9 and 12 per cent, respectively.

Whole milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell by 3.9 per cent to US$2,707/tonne, and back to where they were in January, 2019.

Skim milk powder - the second biggest "reference" product for Fonterra, fell by 4.9 per cent to an average price US$2,380/tonne.

The largest fall in the main commodity groups was anhydrous milk fat (AMF), which dropped by 7 per cent to US$4,083/tonne. Regular grade AMF to ship in June dropped by 15 per cent.

Compared to the equivalent event last year, volumes were also up, except for butter, which was down slightly.

"Demand therefore seems to have been reasonably strong; however buyers were evidently not willing to accept higher prices," NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton said in a commentary.

Economists have revised down their 2020/21 milk price expectations due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rabobank is predicting just $5.60 a kg of milksolids for the upcoming season because of the likely impact on the market of the pandemic, while most others predict a $6.30 to $6.50/kg milk price.

At the previous auction on April 7 prices gained, despite the futures market pointing to a fall. The New Zealand dairy season ends on May 31.