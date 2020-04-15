Watch the Epidemic Response Committee meeting below

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr will appear before the Epidemic Response Select Committee, along with ministers and trade experts today.

The committee resumed its hearings at 10am. Following an appearance by Orr, who has been overseeing a series of actions to try to maintain the stability of the banking sector, the committee will focus on trade.

Former diplomat Charles Finny is appearing as an independent witness, before Trade Minister David Parker and New Zealand's chief trade negotiator Vangelis Vitalis.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford will then appear alongside NZ Trade and Enterprise chief executive Peter Crisp.

The committee will then hear from Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff. The hearings are expected to conclude just after 1pm.

Trade expert Charles Finny

Charles Finny has warned that the impact of Covid-19 crisis could see New Zealand even more dependent on China and agriculture.

Finny, a Wellington lobbyist and former diplomat, told MPs on the epidemic response committee that the impact of Covid-19 was already having a major impact on the economy.

"We will be even more dependent on one market and one sector, China and agriculture, than we were before the crisis."

Charles Finny told MPs that New Zealand needed a 10 point plan to restart trade, including an immediate resumption of manufactured exports and logging.

This, he said, could be exploited by China which had previously used trade dependency for political purposes.

He warned if we did not do so soon, New Zealand companies would lose contracts. New Zealand's wellbeing was reliant on international trade, however this would be difficult to increase at a time of a global recession.

This in turn would lead to a loss of shipping lines which would in turn further harm New Zealand's agricultural exports.

New Zealand should also reopen its coal and gold exporting business.

Finny also called for a "supercharging" of Government efforts to boost exports from the Māori economy, which he expected to be hit hard by Covid-19.

"Obviously if China's buying we sell as much as we can" but as the global economy improved we should make attempts to diversify.

Manufactured exports, worth around $9 billion a year, were at risk of losing global contracts if they were not allowed to restart quickly.

"A lot of companies will survive a four week lockdown, but if it goes on much longer, they won't." Some would fail even after four weeks.

While he supported more local processing of logs, he said New Zealand could not afford to lose export sales through adopting some sort of export levy on log exports.

Finny warned that trade appeared to be starting to seize up in Europe, the United Kingdom, the west coast of the United States and even Japan.

While trade continued with ASEAN countries as well as China, Taiwan, Korea and Australia, the overall picture in the next six months was difficult.

"I think we're looking at a very challenging time."

There were signs of increasing protectionism, including within the European Union. New Zealand should work hard to build trade links, including a free trade agreement with the UK.

"The best thing New Zealand can do in response to rising protectionism" was negotiating more free trade deals and respect international rules.

He had not yet seen evidence of New Zealand companies losing market share internationally, and he believed that if manufacturing was allowed to restart soon, he did not believe damage would be lasting. But if the lockdown went on, lasting damage would be done.

