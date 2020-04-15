Domino's NZ is offering 1000 new jobs as the company prepares for re-opening when the government allows.

The company is anticipating an increased level of deliveries when they re-open, continuing the pre-lockdown trend.

Cameron Toomey, general manager of Domino's New Zealand, said they were taking the government's call for businesses to plan ahead for re-opening seriously.

"We intend to be ready when we get the go ahead from both government and our customers to open.

"Based on an increase in deliveries pre-lockdown and examining trends around the world, we anticipate an increased level of deliveries once we open again, as many people remain at home.

"We will help and do our part – so we need even more people to safely prepare and deliver food to our communities and those on the front line during this challenging time.

Toomey said that at a time when Kiwis were losing their jobs, Domino's wanted to give successful candidates they have not just a job, but a possible new career.

"At Domino's we like to promote from within and we are one of the few companies where you can start as a delivery driver or member of our in-store team and move through the ranks to become a franchisee or even the CEO."