SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

Unemployment is likely to climb above 10 per cent in the coming months, but the true health of the job market may be masked by the Government's wage subsidy, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has warned.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.