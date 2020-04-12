SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

COMMENT:

The week after Easter is crunch time for the kiwifruit industry and others relying on wooden pallets and cardboard packaging.
READ MORE:
Kiwifruit pack houses gear up for season and coronavirus threat

Wooden pallet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.