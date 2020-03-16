The largest kiwifruit post-harvest company in the country has increased its food safety and hygiene practices in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eastpack chief executive Hamish Simson said the whole industry had strict procedures in place and had been working with the Bay of Plenty District Health Board to discuss scenarios if somebody tested positive to the virus.

''For us, it is about continuing to do that really well.''

Simson said Eastpack would require about 3200 seasonal workers and all its six sites were expected to start running two, 10-hour shifts a day this weekend.

Cameras had been placed at handwashing stations at all sites. Simson said and staff were required to ''wash and dry their hands thoroughly after every break''.

'It is an absolute manning requirement... we have got supervisors checking every single person. But not only that, we actually have a physical record so we can prove we have been doing exactly that.''

More rigorous clean-down regimes had also been introduced, he said, in the cafeteria, toilets and other areas.

Meanwhile, staff had been told to stay at home if they were feeling unwell and Eastpack alongside other industry leaders had been in conversations with the DHB to work through practical scenarios if someone tested positive for Covid-19.

''Zespri and the industry is focusing on being reasonably risk-averse this year.

''By being risk-averse we are focused on getting fruit picked quickly, packed quickly and shipped quickly.''

Zespri chief grower and alliances officer Dave Courtney. Photo / File

Zespri chief grower and alliances officer Dave Courtney said it expected to start its China shipping programme as planned with the first China-bound vessel expected to depart later this month.

''As part of our contingency planning, we're considering alternative shipping options should other markets be significantly disrupted. Zespri's contingency planning is taking account of the rapidly changing environment – our team is meeting regularly and planning for a range of scenarios.''

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman said coronaviruses were unlikely to grow in food – they need a host (animal or human) to grow in and there is no evidence of Covid-19 spreading via food.

Experience with recent acute respiratory diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) suggests that people are highly unlikely to be infected with the virus through food.

''There are currently no export eligibility issues associated with exporting fruit if a worker gets Covid-19. ''

He also said officials from several ministries were carefully monitoring how the novel coronavirus was affecting New Zealand's primary industries.

''MPI is also in regular touch with the primary sector export industry to ensure they have the latest information.''

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said it gave a presentation to New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc about how it was approaching the challenge of Covid-19 locally alongside the Ministry of Health.

It also gave presentations to local health professionals and the Port of Tauranga.

''One of Toi Te Ora Public Health's key roles is to ensure people and organisations in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts have access to public health information and advice.

"This can be accessed through their website.''