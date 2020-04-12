Optimism about the next season's milk price has turned to pessimism as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt markets and economies around the world.

Uncertainty arising from the outbreak has seen economists pare back their milk price forecasts for 2020/21, with some raising the possibility of a sub $6.00 per kg outcome.

Rabobank is predicting just $5.60 for the upcoming season because of the likely impact on the market of the pandemic, while most others after predict a $6.30 to $6.50/kg milk price.

Economists' downward revisions come despite an upbeat Global Dairy Trade auction last Wednesday which - contrary to expectations - saw prices firm.

Fonterra's forecast for the current season, which ends on May 31, is cast in a $7.00 to $7.60 range - high by historical standards.

The co-op's milk price hit a record high of $8.40/kg in 2013/14, before slumping to $4.40/kg in 2014/15, and to just $3.90/kg in 2015/16.

Prices bounced back to $6.12/kg in 2016/17 and have remained comfortably above that level ever since.

ASB Bank senior rural economist Nathan Penny said Covid-19 had brought back price volatility to dairy markets.

He has adjusted his season-ahead forecast down to $6.50 - with a possibility of a sub $6 - compared with a pre-Covid forecast of $7.50.

Rural lending specialist Rabobank, in a report titled "Battening down the hatches", said a number of factors linked to Covid–19, such has reduced Chinese imports, supply chain disruptions and consumption pull-back – combined with modestly rising dairy surpluses in export regions - will lead to an extended down cycle in global dairy markets.

There are other disturbing signs that dairy, along with several other industries, is being caught up in the Covid-19 fallout.

In the United States, international news service Reuters reported that despite strong demand for basic foods like dairy products amid the pandemic, the milk supply chain had seen a host of disruptions that are preventing dairy farmers from getting their products to market, causing widespread milk dumping.

In New Zealand, Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris said while a more testing season awaits the country's dairy farmers, the sector was well positioned to manage through the disruptions of Covid-19.

"Over the last three years, New Zealand farmers have seen demand for their products grow strongly and they've enjoyed the strong dairy commodity pricing that has resulted.

"Many in the industry have taken advantage of this favourable pricing by reducing debt levels and this will help them address the challenges arising due to Covid-19," he said in the report.

Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins' 2020/21 forecast of $5.60/kg compares with Dairy NZ's estimate of break-even for the current 2019/20 season of $5.95 kg.

HIggins says one saving grace for dairy farmers has been a persistently weak New Zealand dollar, which as fallen from US66c in late January to just below US60c.

Due to the heightened uncertainty, New Zealand dairy processors would be conservative in their forecasts for 2020/21, she said.