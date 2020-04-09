Air New Zealand is planning to make nearly 1500 cabin crew redundant.

An email sent to staff today confirms up to 1460 cabin crew members face losing their jobs.

"We know time is not on our side as we burn through just under $14 million a month in crew salary costs," an internal email obtained by the Herald says.

Leeanne Langridge, general manager cabin crew said these were ''strange and extremely difficult times.''

Advertisement

Earlier this week the national carrier indicated that 387 pilots could lose their jobs.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Kiwis stuck in Germany refused access to Air NZ chartered flights

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Air NZ to lay off 387 pilots

• Coronavirus: Air New Zealand cancels routes, introduces new refund policy

• Air NZ flight carrying thousands of masks lands in Auckland

Langridge said cost cutting over the last few weeks had not been enough to avoid redundancies.

''Despite all the measures we have taken it saddens me to say we still need to make significant full time equivalent reductions.''

Up to 300 full time cabin crew would go from the A320 fleet, 950 from widebody Boeing 777 and 787s and 210 from regional turbo-prop aircraft.

She said when the airline emerged from the Covid-19 crisis it would be 30 per cent smaller than before it.

''The main goal is to survive through the worst financial impact Air New Zealand has ever seen and bounce back when demand picks up,'' she said.

''If we can do that now we will be able to look at building our numbers back up as the operation ramps up again,'' said Langridge.

Advertisement

Airlines worldwide have been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early this week Virgin Australia confirmed it was closing its New Zealand base with the loss of around 550 jobs.

In this country the Government has loaned Air NZ $900m to continue operating.

New Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran has said the airline's immediate future lies in a domestic service.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Andrew Ridling said earlier this week that the union would fight for every pilot's job.

"We have been very clear with Greg Foran and the Air New Zealand executive team from the beginning of this process: If we cannot save every job, NZALPA would fight to ensure there is a clear and transparent path back to Air New Zealand for all pilots who chose to return."

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Michael Craig

Air NZ has already indicated that it will need to reduce its 12,500 strong workforce by up to 30 per cent

In an email sent to staff and Airpoints members 10 days ago, Foran forecast revenue to plunge from close to $6 billion a year to $500 million.

The only flights remaining were in place to keep supply lines open and transport options for essential services personnel. The airline was in the final stages of finalising its domestic network which could fall from 20 centres to close to half a dozen.

''We are no different to a household. We have outgoings like debt repayments, utilities bills, lease payments [in our case planes not cars] etc … and we need income [or as we call it – revenue] to cover all our bills,'' Foran said.