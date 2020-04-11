COMMENT:

Q: I have $150,000 in a number of term deposits held at a single prominent bank, maturing at six- to eight-week intervals through to late 2021. I try and reinvest as much as possible as each one matures.

My questions are:

• If a deposit insurance scheme is introduced, how would my term deposits be treated? Would they be subjected to "the treatment" en masse or one by one?

• In these circumstances would I be better off distributing the term deposits with the other banks?

• I am also concerned that quantitative easing and its relatives will push so much money into the system that either hyperinflation or, perhaps worse, hyper-deflation occurs. In the latter case may it mean that house prices could fall substantially?

By the time I leave my beloved home on the water, I would like to think that between sea level rise (maybe a metre in the next 30 years) and deflation, that it might be worth something to my heirs.

A: First we'll set the scene. Last December the Government said the deposit insurance scheme was not expected to be in effect until 2023 at the earliest.

But in last weekend's Herald , Reserve

