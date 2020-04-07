Many more businesses will fail and jobs will be lost during the Covid-19 lockdown if the Government doesn't quickly put together a rent relief deal, the Auckland Business Chamber has warned.

Already 30 per cent of businesses surveyed in an Auckland Business Confidence report released this morning had indicated they would not make it through the global pandemic, the chamber said.

The Government's earlier wage subsidy package had helped businesses retain staff but that could be for nought if businesses - currently earning no income - were forced to fold anyway as a result of paying high rents, up to 40 per cent of their costs, industry figures said.

The Government had signalled last week it would announce a rent package but that could not come quick enough, Brad Jacobs - The Coffee Club director and man responsible for negotiating its 66 franchisees' leases - told the Herald.

Expectations were now high an announcement could be on the cards today after the Australian Government revealed its own package overnight as Jacobs reported how confusing it was to deal with his various commercial landlords.

"Every possible scenario you can think of is what I've had in the last two weeks," he said.

"That included a small group of exceptional landlords who have said 'you are not earning any revenue and so we don't expect you to pay any rent, let's put everything on hold for the moment'."

Jacobs said there were others at the other extreme, such as one landlord who issued a demand notice on April 2 saying rent was due yesterday and if it was not paid today they would start the legal process of recovering it.

Many others were waiting on the Government's announcement before they offered to help tenants.

"The most common response from bigger landlords - including the shopping centres - has been we need to wait and see what the Government does," Jacobs said.