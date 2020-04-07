Many Kiwi businesses will fail during the Covid-19 lockdown if the Government doesn't urgently put together a rent relief deal, the Auckland Business Chamber has warned.

Already 30 per cent of businesses surveyed in an Auckland Business Confidence report released this morning indicated they would not make it through the global pandemic, the chamber said.

An earlier Government wage subsidy had helped businesses retain staff but could be for nought if businesses - currently earning no or reduced incomes - folded anyway due to high rents, industry figures said.

Hopes were now high the Government would announce a relief package in the coming days after the Australian Government revealed its own package overnight.

Advertisement

Brad Jacobs - director of The Coffee Club and responsible for negotiating leases for its 66 franchises - told the Herald relief could not come fast enough.

He said there was no clear ground on how to negotiate with landlords during the extraordinary crisis.

"Every possible scenario you can think of is what I've had in the last two weeks," he said.

That included "a small group of exceptional landlords" temporarily waiving rents altogether to one landlord threatening legal action one day after unpaid rent was due.

Many others were waiting on a Government announcement before offering help to tenants.

"The most common response from bigger landlords - including the shopping centres - has been we need to wait and see what the Government does," Jacobs said.