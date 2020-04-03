Company directors will be able to use a "safe harbour" from insolvency responsibilities and businesses may be able to put debts into hibernation, under urgent law changes designed to keep the economy running through the lockdown.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi announced changes to the Companies Act on Friday aimed at easing pressure on directors to declare businesses insolvent.

Speaking to reporters in the Beehive on Friday, Robertson urged directors not to make "rash decisions" as they endured a nationwide lockdown.

"We encourage all businesses to ... hold onto your people. Give them the wage subsidy if you need to. Don't make rash decisions during this time and have a plan for coming out the other side."



The changes will allow directors of companies facing significant liquidity problems because of Covid-19 to take advantage of a 'safe harbour' from insolvency duties.

Advertisement

Debts will be able to be placed in hibernation until companies resume trading normally, if the majority of creditors accept.

Deadlines for reporting annual results and annual returns to the Registrar of Companies will be extended. The changes will also allow greater use of electronic signatures.

Robertson said the changes, which will require a law change which will be retrospective to today, were designed to protect jobs and cushion the economy from the impact of Covid-19.

"They must not be seen as a workaround for the obligations that businesses have to creditors, or the responsibilities of directors to act in good faith."

A number of directors have privately warned of concerns that they feel they have to place businesses in insolvency for fear they could trigger personal liability under the law.

"We know that, whether real or perceived, the threat of a director being personally liable for a company's solvency problems will likely make them inclined to advise closing down a business," Robertson said.

"A safe harbour will encourage them to keep trading rather than prematurely closing up which will minimise disruption to the economy as much as possible."