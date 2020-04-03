Company directors will be able to use a "safe harbour" from insolvency responsibilities and businesses may be able to put debts into hibernation in a bid to keep the economy running through the lockdown.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi announced changes to the Companies Act on Friday aimed at easing pressure on directors to declare businesses insolvent.



The changes will allow directors of companies facing significant liquidity problems because of Covid-19 to take advantage of a 'safe harbour' from insolvency duties.

Debts will be able to be placed in hibernation until companies resume trading normally, if the majority of creditors accept.

Deadlines for reporting annual results and annual returns to the Registrar of Companies will be extended. The changes will also allow greater use of electronic signatures.

Robertson said that the changes might ease pressure directors may feel to place companies into liquidation to avoid taking on personal liability.



"These measures will support the Government's work to cushion the economic impact for New Zealand and to support businesses and protect jobs and incomes," Robertson said in a statement.

"We are announcing these decisions now to give businesses certainty that these measures are being worked through. We will be asking Parliament to agree to make some of these changes retrospective.

"While they will help increase certainty and provide practical assistance to business owners and directors, the changes must not be seen as a workaround for obligations to creditors and the responsibility of directors to act in good faith.

"I want to emphasise that these changes will not mean that directors are free to disregard the consequences of their actions for the next six months. Other protections in the Companies Act, such as those addressing serious breaches of the duty to act in good faith and punishing those who dishonestly incur debts, will remain in place."

