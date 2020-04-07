Never in their worst dreams could New Zealand business leaders have imagined the havoc Covid-19 would wreak. As they try to wrestle chaos into some order, Andrea Fox asked them some searching questions. Today she talks to ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Briefly describe recent weeks for you and your business?

Surreal, discombobulating, motivating. Frantic, determined, uniting.

What time have you been getting up and getting to bed in recent weeks?

Far too early and a bit too late! There's rather a lot to think about at the moment.

If you are working from home, where in your house do work?

On a desk in a corner of the lounge, in front of what used to be a seldom-used door. The cat is now out of luck when she miaows in front of it.

How has the family reacted to you working at home?

Advertisement

They've been very tolerant; my husband and I worked pretty flexibly before this happened.

What will be the biggest challenge about working from home?

Live TV appearances. I don't want to become a meme. So far so good – the kids have been very well behaved.

What has been your worst/most fearful moment/realisation in this crisis so far?

When I logged the early exponential curve of infections and extrapolated it and realised just how quickly this was going to blow up.

Your biggest personal challenge so far?

Am yet to try baking bread – there are some dauntingly professional-looking prototypes on a friend's WhatsApp group I'm on.

Your most valuable lesson so far?

Advertisement

In a lockdown a full house is better than an empty one. (I reserve the right to change my mind about that.)

Have you bought shares recently?

No.

Have you bought gold or any other perceived "safe" asset?

No.

Have you made time for exercise?

Running, plenty of fresh air and good for the soul (plus I'm working my way through a very interesting storyline in the running app "Zombies, run!")

What score between 1 and 10 do you give the Government's general performance in handling this crisis so far?

9.

Your prediction for the lockdown duration?

Six weeks.