While their doors will remain firmly shut, Briscoes will sell a limited range of essential items online during the national lockdown.

The company join retailers Harvey Norman, The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Mitre 10, who are allowed to trade after the Government clarified its stance on essential services.

Kiwis can now buy heaters, computers and whiteware while under alert level 4, so they can safely isolate, work or study from home and stay connected to one another.

Briscoes will sell blankets, including electric blankets, heaters, dehumidifiers, kitchenware, cooking appliances and winter bedding products.

Rod Duke, group managing director of Briscoe Group, said the store was once again open for business, with its website updated to only sell homeware essentials.

"People need to get prepared for the colder weather as we move into the autumn months and head towards winter," he said.

"To make this offering more accessible to the public we have also created the ability

to take orders over the phone through our contact centre."

But you won't be able to shop in person until the lockdown is lifted, Duke said.

The Warehouse will sell hygiene, health and beauty items, baby supplies, homewares including bedding, heating, engine oil, batteries and more.

Noel Leeming will include items needed for working from home and home-schooling such as computer accessories, laptops and routers.

Toasters, kettles, ovens and fridges, and replacement items like washing machines are also included, as are air purifiers and heating essentials.

Fridges and freezers, laundry, heating, kitchen, home office, printers, computers and mobile phone products are also available on the Harvey Norman website.

The essential goods would be made available via The Warehouse and Noel Leeming websites and customer call centres, The Warehouse Group said in a statement.

Staff working to fulfil orders will be working under strict hygiene and safe distancing guidelines and orders will be delivered to customers in a contactless way.

Mitre 10 will also have a range on online products for sale, but customers will only be able to buy a certain amount of some products.

The sale and contactless delivery of alcohol is allowed under the Government's rules but the business must hold an off-licence with an endorsement for remote sales under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

No more than three bottles (or other containers) of spirits or liqueurs can be bought at one time, with each bottle holding a maximum of 1.125 litres.

Companies that don't follow the strict rules wil be punished, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) warned.

"If businesses are too generous in their interpretation of what is 'essential' or flout these rules, Government will take further action."

Online shoppers have their own rules to follow, such as only buying items that are absolutely essential for life and work during the lockdown.

Customers are asked to be patient as businesses adjust in order to comply to the new rules.



In order to be able to sell these essential goods, businesses must:

• Only take orders online or by phone and keep storefronts shut.

• Take orders for only essential non-food goods.

• Home-deliver all essential goods in a contactless way and not allow people to visit stores to select or collect goods.

• Take all appropriate public health measures to protect their staff and customers (eg physical distancing, hygiene basics, appropriate personal protective equipment).

• Notify MBIE that they meet these conditions and intend to offer essential goods for sale and provide a list of those products.