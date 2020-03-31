There hasn't been a more challenging time for business than now, with the future of thousands of small, medium and large businesses unknown.

Here, business experts and entrepreneurs share their best advice and practical tips

Get a handle on your cash flow

Apply for wage subsidy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Cut ties early on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seek help from mentor, adviser

Downsize the team

Assign projects during lockdown

Stay positive

Improve your leadership

Think of alternative revenue streams

Get creative