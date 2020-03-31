Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's a bonus episode on how to stay calm, and access independent financial advice. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Keep calm and carry on is all very well until you hit the sort of crisis we're in right now.

It's a perfectly normal response to panic when you see your retirement savings losing thousands of dollars, or when you realise you could lose your job.

Full disclosure I've also watched my KiwiSaver plunge over the last few weeks. On paper I've lost thousands, and I didn't have all that much to begin with.

Advertisement

But you can protect yourself from the panic with a few strategies, then make better decisions with a clear head.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Tom Hartmann from Sorted.

We discussed why knowledge is power, what to make of your KiwiSaver jumping around, and good places to get calm, independent advice.

For the podcast listen on the player below.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

You can subscribe to this podcast on IHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website