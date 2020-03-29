Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's a bonus episode on what financial help is available so far, and what might be coming in the future. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Nothing like a pandemic to make a few weeks feel like a year.

When I recorded the last podcasts you heard, I was about to take a bucket list holiday – I've since escaped from that while borders were closing around me, had a scare that we'd caught Covid-19, tested negative, and I'm finally back to work to help you figure out what on Earth is going on here.

And if you're struggling to keep up with what's happening, you're not alone.

Advertisement

The Government makes new announcements every day of what type of support is available to help us get through this crisis together.

While I'm glad they have so many programmes, it does make it a little difficult to keep up.

So from wage subsidies to what happens if you lose your job to the rumours of what's next, I've roped in one of my political colleagues to help us figure it out.

For the latest episode, I talked to Herald political reporter Jason Walls.

Listen to the podcast on the player here.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website