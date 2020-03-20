Hawke's Bay's hospitality businesses say they need more than just Government handouts, they also need local support to be able to keep operating.

Central Fire Station Bistro only opened late last year and has been a huge success but for owner Sam Clarke he doesn't know what to expect.

"It is definitely going to be tough and we need to find a way to drive revenue but in another two or three weeks there is going to be a lot of businesses struggling and in the same situation."

Clarke said he has had a few nights this week where they have lost up to two-thirds of their bookings.

He said they will look at options during this time such as setting up a takeaway menu and selling local produce to help local growers out who are struggling.

"We want to keep those strong connections in the community and help each other out so when hopefully in six months' time we can be full strength and going again."

The restaurant has already reduced contact of customers by limiting tables and opening the space up with people further apart.

Photo / Paul Taylor

Clarke said he has heard of other places having to cut hours and staff, which he doesn't want to do. If need be he will take up the Government's rescue package for businesses.

"It's a great deal that we will definitely look at taking up."

Lucy Kingi, manager and owner of Six Sisters Cafe, said they haven't noticed much dip in business but there has been significant change.

One person was being cautious as they got lunch with a face mask. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Most of the business regulars haven't been down too much of late but the general public is really getting behind us and others to help us out," Kingi said.

"Most of the coffees we are selling of late have just been takeaways but it's good to see people continue to support us.

"The community support is what we need to make sure small places like us keep going."

Another person portrayed a different type of precaution. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Business Inc manager Pip Thompson said it had noticed many businesses changing things up.

"We have noticed that businesses [particularly hospitality] are doing what they can to entice people into their businesses," Thompson said.

"I think until this situation stops changing every four hours we need to take the lead from the Government and minimum and maximum numbers.

"Some bars and restaurants are offering happy hours and also developing extensive takeaway menus."

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand is also calling on Kiwis to support the local hospitality industry during the virus outbreak.

"We are hearing from an ever increasing number of business that they are in a desperate situation as a result of the outbreak," said Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

"With dwindling numbers of tourists in the country and local diners staying home for fear of contracting the virus, many restaurants and cafes are battling to keep their doors open."