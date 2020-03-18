If you're reviewing your home office setup during the coronavirus remote-push, this one's worth checking.

Apple's latest iPad Pro brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer.

Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps.

Older iPads will also be able to get trackpad capabilities with a free software update, but some will require keyboards from third parties.

It's also the first Apple device to feature LiDAR (light detection and ranging) 3D laser system for scanning objects for augmented reality apps (see photos above and below). Objects up to 5m away can be scanned an mapped.

For the iPad Pro, Apple is releasing a "magic keyboard" with a trackpad in May starting at $599.

The tablet itself starts at $1499 for the 11-inch version, and costs from $1849 for the 12-inch version.

Apple Pencil stylus costs another $219.

More augmented reality capabilities on the iPad Pro. Photo / Apple

Apple also announced a new lower-price (by its standards) MacBook Air laptop that will sell in NZ from $1799 (or $1619 for education).

The new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be available in stores starting next week, though Apple's own retail stores in most of the world remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple made no mention of new iPhones in today's announcements. There's been speculation that Apple is due to refresh its older models as lower-cost alternatives to the newer iPhone 11s, and speculation that coronavirus disruption on supply lines could delay the addition of 5G capability.

