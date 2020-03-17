COMMENT:

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, when a crisis seemed a long way away, the Government appeared flat-footed, telling anyone affected to speak to their bank or other authorities.

A log truck company owner told me she called IRD to ask what support was available, with the company's trucks and workforce idle, only to be told that perhaps she could consider breaking into her KiwiSaver account on hardship grounds.

Weeks later, Finance Minister Grant Robertson seemed fixated on a highly targeted response, pointing to feedback from employers that even across industries, some employers were seeing a major downturn, while elsewhere it was business as usual.

Any larger response was likely to be considered as part of the Budget process.

Last week the message, that the impact of Covid-19 presents an existential threat to many thousands of businesses, has hit home.

"Six weeks ago, none of us thought we would be here," Robertson told reporters today as he unveiled a $12.1 billion support package.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been working in earnest on a package to cushion the economy from the impacts of Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

While some of that spending is spread out over years, the bulk of it will be poured into the economy over the next few months.

In the last week, Robertson said, the threat posed became clearer and more severe.

With a growing number of countries around the world closing their borders, Covid-19 is already expected to hit New Zealand harder than the Global Financial Crisis.

According to figures showed to reporters, the stimulus package could mean the resulting recession will mean the economy shrinks by 1 per cent; without it the hit may have been 3 per cent.

Robertson cautioned on Tuesday that the Government is not going to be able to save every job or every business. But the business package could give it a nudge.

Any employer, sole trader, or anyone self-employed, based anywhere in New Zealand, that can point to at least a 30 per cent decline in revenue, will be eligible for a major wage subsidy programme, of around $585 a week, for 12 weeks.

In Australia, the maximum available is $25,000; in New Zealand companies will be able to draw up to $150,000.

This is a massive attempt to keep business going in a time of expected major disruption.

Over 12 weeks the scheme is expected to cost $5.1b.

A website to apply for the money from the Ministry of Social Development could be operating today and payments - paid in lumps sums - could be paid out this week.

There are considerable changes to the tax system which will favour small businesses (raising the threshold for provisional tax) and commercial property owners, by reintroducing depreciation on buildings.

Leave entitlements are also covered, meaning businesses and workers will not suffer financially for electing to go into self-isolation.

There is even a touch of helicopter money. Benefits will be raised by $25 a week, permanently, while the winter energy payments, available to beneficiaries and superannuitants, will be doubled.

Benefits were likely be raised as part of the Budget, with Tuesday's announcement simply bringing the move forward.

No one can really estimate what the final cost of Covid-19 is; Robertson conceded today that he did not know how long New Zealand's borders could be closed.

Even bank economists concede estimating the looming impact is still largely guesswork.

The spending will not be enough to make the problems go away. Bad businesses will fail, as they may have anyway.

But as a short term measure it is significant, and it certainly shows that the Government knows how serious the situation is.