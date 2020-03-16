The social and economic fallout in Hawke's Bay caused by the worldwide spread of coronavirus continued apace on Monday as residents began to get a clearer picture of how a worldwide pandemic could affect them in some way.

Event cancellations streamed in as the Government banned all gatherings of 500 or more.

And leaders warned of fiscal pain to come as newly implemented coronavirus travel restrictions came into effect.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday that any person, excluding Pacific islanders, would be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to the country.

BUSINESS FALLOUT

Business Hawke's Bay chief executive Carolyn Neville said there would be few in Hawke's Bay unaffected by the fallout but the depth of impact would vary widely.

The Government had provided additional funding to help provide practical advice to businesses "on a scale larger than we can with current resources" to build a regional picture of economic impact.

"This is an initial response to get practical information to businesses," she said.

She said the local response would also include a business support section and a drought-related business support information section on the website.

"Based on current information, there are strong signals that the impact of impact of Covid-19 will be long term and widespread."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the health and wellbeing of the community was of "utmost importance" in this climate.

"My thoughts are with those who have been affected by these changes, as well as those who have been directly affected by Covid-19," Wise said.

"In Napier, as we are nearing the end of what has been one of Hawke's Bay's busiest cruise ship seasons, I expect the economic impact from the changes to their schedule to be minimal," she said.

"However, given that winter can be a difficult time for many of our retailers, tour operators and hospitality providers, we are concerned the impact of reduced spending from the New Zealand domestic market and our own residents will have over the next few months."

Regional agencies will be working with Business Hawke's Bay to discuss regional support over the next four weeks, she said.

"We also expect Government to announce more national initiatives to support businesses."

Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Neil Kirton said urgent business revival measures are needed to protect the tourism sector.

"Local councils must act swiftly to put resilience measures in place.

"I will be asking Hawke's Bay Tourism to come up with a plan to divert its resources to helping tourism businesses survive."

Kirton added: "The regional council funds more than $1.5m a year which goes to promoting travel to the region. We can use that resource, directing HB Tourism staff to work with local businesses on their survival plans."

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said it was focused on supporting its members through this "extreme challenge".

"We are concerned that other regional tourism organisations throughout the country will be increasing their investment in the domestic market we have been so strong in, and we would be wary of diminishing any competitive advantage," he said.

DREAMS SHATTERED

Napier resident Hena Thorn, who gifted her mother with a surprise and historic trip to Bali, said she had no choice but to cancel it.

"It was supposed to be both of our first ever trips abroad."

Thorn, who has a two-year-old son, didn't want to put either her mother of him in harm's way, and didn't want to be in self-isolation for two weeks if possible.

Napier resident Hena Thorn has cancelled her first ever trip out of New Zealand amid travel restrictions. Photo / Warren Buckland

Helloworld Travel general manager David Libeau said these were "unprecedented times in our industry", but are working to "obtain the best possible outcomes" for customers.

Disney announced the temporarily closure of its theme park in California on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hastings resident Matt Thompson has reconsidered his plans to visit the famous theme park later this year.

"My son and I are booked to go to the USA, with the main purpose of our trip is to attend a music festival in Las Vegas and swing past Disneyland on the way home," he said.

"We are still keen to go, but obviously this puts it in some jeopardy, not to mention it is causing a fair bit of anxiety to myself and loved ones.

Thompson added: "The closure of Disneyland is a concern, but I have serious health problems that if we became infected could be impacted greatly."

Havelock North real estate agent Caleb Robinson, who was due to perform at the Megaron Concert Hall, in Greece, said the show has been postponed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Havelock North real estate agent Caleb Robinson, who was due to perform in front of thousands of spectators at the Megaron Concert Hall, in Athens, Greece, said the show has been postponed.

Robinson said it's "hugely disappointing", but hopes the one-off concert will be rearranged.

"It would have been a fantastic show, but the uncertainty around it was too high," he said.

"It was just too risky for all involved."

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

Hawke's Bay's entertainment, event and sporting scene had a surge in cancellations on Monday.

Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Neil Kirton said the call to ban groups of more than 500 people could put the region's domestic tourism at risk.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 6499 people around the world, with nearly 169,208 confirmed cases.

New Zealand has eight confirmed cases.

The Soweto Gospel Choir, who was due to perform at Napier Municipal Theatre on March 24, has been forced to cancel.

Organisers of the Hawke's Bay Marathon said a decision whether the famous event will go ahead is yet to be made. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Marathon organisers said before the group restriction announcement was made by Ardern that a decision on the event had yet to be made, but it now appears unfeasible.

Events at McLean Park, and Pettigrew Green Arena are also under threat as a result.

Red Leap Theatre has cancelled its tour of Owls Do Cry which was scheduled to play at Toitoi Opera House on March 20 and 21. All other shows would go ahead as usual including Menopause the Musical on Sunday. Seats will be capped at just below 500.

The children's obstacle course Tough Kids 2020 event has been cancelled, with the "health and wellbeing of our school communities" at the forefront of the decision.

In a statement, Mitre 10 Mega Napier and Hastings said the risk of having over 2500 students, teachers, parents, staff and volunteers present was "too higher risk to compromise the health of everyone involved attending or not".

Havelock North Wanderers AFC also announced the cancellation of their Senior Tournament.

Mourners are even being asked to stay away from funerals around the Hawke's Bay region as a precautionary measure.

This includes the funeral of Bill Jones, curated by Beth Shan Funerals, which will now be a private event.