Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday local time as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.

The 15-minute suspension was triggered in a bid to calm the market after the S&P 500's losses hit seven per cent. The broadbased index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21 around 9.30am ET (2.30am NZ).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.3 per cent to 23,979.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.9 per cent to 7,987.44.

As trading reopened, stocks tumbled further; Major indexes went down seven per cent as the Dow fell nearly 2,000 points.

The index is now on track for its biggest drop since August 8, 2011, when the S&P dropped 6.7 per cent after the US lost its coveted triple-A credit rating on the back of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington.

The more narrow Dow, composed of only 30 stocks, was down 5.8 per cent, putting it on track for its worst day since December 2008. It comes despite three steep sell-offs which saw the Dow record its best point-gain on record last week.

The Australian market had its worst day since the Global Financial Crisis, haemorrhaging "horrific" losses after a crude oil price plunge and escalation of the coronavirus stifled international economic growth.

The ASX200 tumbled 7.3 per cent to 5,760.6, shedding a whopping A$140 billion and compounding the near-3 per cent fall from Friday.

The news comes after the New Zealand dollar fell sharply after a "flash crash" across currency markets.

CMC veteran market strategist Michael McCarthy said he'd only experienced a handful of days as destructive on the ASX in his 35-year career.

"But for a lot of investors it's their first real experience of what is starting to look more and more like a market crash," he told news.com.au at the close of trade.

"Ugliest single day drop we've seen since the GFC, coming after the worst week we've seen since the GFC.

"We've got an all-out panic."

More than A$440 billion has now been lost from the local market since it hit a record high of 7289.7 points on February 20.