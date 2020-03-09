The Australian share market dropped by 6 per cent in early trading in response to plummeting oil prices.

After one and a half hours, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index had dropped by 347 points to 5868, led by falls in the big energy stocks.

Australia is the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Among the Australian energy sector stocks, Woodside Petroleum fell by17.5 per cent to A$21.75 and Santos fell by 25 per cent to A$5.15.

Shares in Oil Search fell by 25 per cent to A$3.83 and Beach Energy shed 21 per cent to A$1.30.

Earlier, oil prices plummeted by 30 per cent - the biggest one-day fall since the start of the first Iraq war in 1991 - after a price war emerged between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude oil is currently down about 20 per cent.

This followed falls of 10 per cent at the weekend.

Saudi Arabia slashed the price of its crude and upped production after Opec and Russia failed to agree on a supply response to coronavirus.

The industry had hoped that major players would agree on production cuts to mitigate the impact on global demand, but talks over the weekend in Vienna failed to reach an agreement.

The slowdown of the global economic activity caused by Covid-19 coronavirus has seen demand for fuel fall dramatically since January.

Prices for benchmark Brent crude and West Texas crude are now down close to 50 per cent since the most recent pre-virus peak.

By 1.30 pm New Zealand's $S&P/NZX50 dropped by 2.5 per cent to 11,118 as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continued to unfold.