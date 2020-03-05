Have you suddenly found yourself working from home due to an international crisis that has found its way to our shores? Don't panic, and follow these simple tips to be more effective at home than you are at work.

Create a work-friendly space

Most people, when they start working from home, plop the laptop down on the kitchen table, and start clearing emails. Eight hours later, their back is killing them due to poor posture and the kitchen is now psychologically regarded forever in their mind as a "work -space". A better option is to find a location in your home where you can carve out a small quiet environment with plenty of natural light and is comfortable. Make sure you invest in a quality chair so your back and neck don't suffer due to your temporary relocation.

Set up a routine

Set regular times to start the work-day, as well as breaks throughout. This will allow you to focus on your key productive times, as well as give you the opportunity to enjoy set regular breaks in your home environment.

Distraction free

Ideally try to limit distractions, as if you were working from the office. Think about how you can best manage the kids, pets and visitors popping over for a cup of tea, when you should actually be working for your employer. This also goes for social media. If you love FaceBook or Instagram, be careful not to turn a 15-minute morning-tea break into a three-hour FaceBook marathon…

Set up family boundaries

A family meeting may need to be had to explain why "mum / dad is working from home", laying down the rules of interaction during your work time. Just because you are working from home, does not mean you are available for every little issue, can have a quick game of backyard cricket or are happy to get started on dinner at 4.30. You are being paid by your employer to be officially at work, and its important your family understand and respect this fact.

Phone / Video meetings

Connecting with your clients and team members via tools such as WhatsApp, Viber, WeChat or Skype should present no problems, however again, check your surroundings. If you have an unprofessional background to your video (for example washing to be folded, unclean dishes or dog jumping), this will only provide a distraction to your partner/client talking with you. Also check non-visual elements such as a parrot that likes to swear or a dog that is very vocal.

Not all bad

Setting up your dream office while the zombie apocalypse takes place downtown, can take time to get right, with everyone onboard in terms of the new boundaries. However after everything calms down and you are asked back to work, you may find you like working from home so much you don't want to leave!

