The Green Party chalked up a win over coalition rival NZ First as the government announced this morning that KiwiSaver default funds will stop investment in fossil fuels.

But right-wing economist Eric Crampton says the

Fees increased by forced change

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Best approach for planet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Officials: higher fees, but higher confidence

In a default fund ... by default

More engagement